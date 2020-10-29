RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: Sa Bai Dee Thai Restaurant

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we try something that Mountaineers would find exotic, wild, and wonderful.

The name of the restaurant is Sabaidee Thai Restaurant. “Sabaidee” means “Hi, how are you,” in Thailand. Khamtu Phommalinh, Owner of Sabaidee Thai Restaurant

And this friendly atmosphere is giving us a sample of what southeast Asia has to offer.





Chicken Curry Fried Rice, Pad Thai, and Thai Iced Coffee

From soups, noodles, and all kinds of rice – the only Thai restaurant in Harrison County is bringing the flavor experience of a global trip right to us.

Beef Rice Noodle Soup

We are talking sweet, sour, greasy, and…

Spicy – It comes from hot peppers, ginger, lemongrass, coconut milk, and tamarinds. Khamtu Phommalinh, Owner of Sabaidee Thai Restaurant

Fresh produce and ingredients are locally sourced and brought over from Thailand.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

Khamtu has the highest standards and uses the best quality ingredients he can find to create unique dishes for a palate that is used to Giovannis and hoagies, and make them satisfied to try something new and unique every single time they walk in the door.

I try to do the best and in the future, I want everybody to be happy with my Thai food. Khamtu Phommalinh, Owner of Sabaidee Thai Restaurant

Sabaidee Thai Restaurant is located at 139 West Main Street in Clarksburg.

The outside of the restaurant located on West Main Street in Clarksburg

The eatery is open from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sundays. To find out more information about the restaurant or daily lunch specials, go to their website or Facebook page.