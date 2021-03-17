Restaurant Road Trip: Short Story Brewing

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – When you are so well known for one thing, it can often be hard to switch gears. However, Short Story Brewing (SSB) seems to be an exception to that rule.

The renowned brewery opened its doors in 2017, co-owner Abby Kopischke said. But about a year and a half ago, it brought on board a new chef to try something new.





One of SSB’s chefs Broderick Harvey prepares a Cuban pork sandwich

“He’s really been focused on creating a fresh and creative menu,” she said. “We source a lot of local ingredients. Our ground beef is from Sugar Lane Acre Farms, just up the road. Our sausage sandwich comes from Demary’s Market, which is a local market here in Rivesville. And we really try to rotate our menu to align with our creative beers that are coming out and really try to offer seasonal options for the community.”

Kopischke said she understands there’s a lot of competition in the area for wings, but SSB’s are “fantastic”.

She continued.

“We have weekly specials, so our chef is always trying to do something fresh and creative. Whether it may be a Cuban sandwich, lobster roll, ribeye steak sandwich, there’s a lot of variety here for everybody.”

Cuban pork sandwich

In-house made cheesecake

“Fantastic” wings

Everybody is part of the Short Story Brewing community. In fact, “community” is a word Kopischke uses a lot. Not once did she refer to her patrons as customers.

That is because she feels like she owes a lot to them.

“We’ve been really fortunate that the community has supported us even through COVID,” she said. “We quickly adapted and did some family dinners, we did a takeout menu and the community keeps coming back to support everything that we’re doing here, so we’ve been thankful.”

Kopischke said what she considers community isn’t just Rivesville but beyond since patrons are so far-reaching. Now, she is hoping to give back to everyone who has been so supportive.

SSB’s new covered outdoor space

“We’re really looking forward to being able to leverage our outdoor space, our new deck, and covered space out there,” Kopischke said. “We have to be able to get back to having some live bands, releasing new beers, and really kind of continuing to follow the guidelines, but really being able to get everybody back in and enjoying the craft beer.”

Thankfully, Kopischke said people are getting vaccinated, so the brewery can operate at full capacity one day soon. There have been a lot of changes in the past year, some of which have gone unnoticed by the SSB community.



Kopischke displays new SSB cans

“One of the new things we offered in the last year is our canning line, so we have fresh beer canned here each week,” Kopischke said. “And we do a new can release each week, so even if folks don’t come in and eat, we always have an option for them to grab something and go and try it home with their friends.”

SSB’s social media

Kopischke encourages everyone interested in great beer and amazing food to stop by SSB.

“Our staff is fully masked up during open hours and, like I said, we have expanded our outdoor space to allow for other options. And thankfully, the weather has been cooperating, so we are excited for it to get warmer and allowing for more people to enjoy the brewery. Our hours are Wednesday through Sunday, and you can always check our hours of operation on social media.”