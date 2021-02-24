Restaurant Road Trip: The Hot Dog Hut

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Within a stone’s throw of the historic Philippi Covered Bridge, the Hot Dog Hut has been serving up its unique chili dog recipe for more than a decade.

“When you leave here, you’ll know you had a chili dog, and when you come back, you know that’s what you’ll want again,” manager Teri Andrick said.

Andrick has been with the Hot Dog Hut for three, and over time, she’s introduced some of her own family’s recipes to the menu. The homemade side items like the potato salad and pasta salad are her mother’s recipes, but Teri’s best-kept secret is the chili recipe.

“I think because it’s homemade, it’s not your typical out-of-the-can store-bought chili,” Andrick said. It is homemade. Made with love, of course. And we have a few secret ingredients we put in it.”

Secret ingredients that aren’t exotic or flashy, but a perfect blend of spices and flavors that you can taste only at the Hot Dog Hut.

“It brings a sweet flavor to the chili, not hot or spicy, but a sweet flavor. And it brings you back time and time again to have another,” Andrick said.

Along with daily specials, the Hot Dog Hut also makes its own pepperoni rolls and desserts. With some of the lowest prices in town, Andrick explained that it’s hard to get a better meal for the money.

“Come on in and try the hot dogs, I think you will not be disappointed,” Andrick said.

The Hot Dog Hut is located at 26 Mansfield Dr. in Philippi. They are open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily specials are alternated throughout the week, but their most popular meal is two hot dogs and a homemade side for less than $5.