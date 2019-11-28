RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: The Social Bar and Grilled Cheese

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – This week’s Restaurant Road Trip takes us to Buckhannon, to visit a traditional bar and grill that’s adding new life and flavor to the community.

The Social Bar & Grilled Cheese has taken on a new look in recent months. Known in the past as a bar that’s main attraction outside of drinks was grilled cheese, the venue has taken on a new look under new owner Bryson Clevenger.

“This bar has all the character. I mean it really does. Like it doesn’t take a lot. If I change one thing everybody notices. It’s kind of small but it’s still big enough to do what you want to do,” Clevenger said.

The Social still offers their signature grilled cheese, but are adding to an ever growing menu. Since opening over the summer they have added traditional and boneless wings, sandwiches and other appetizers.

“Right now I’m trying to grow my menu,” Clevenger said. “We are growing a little bit at a time. I just took it as it was. We will add little pieces.”

The pieces they will be adding include more lunch options such as soups and mac & cheese.

Nestled in the heart of downtown, just off of Main Street, The Social attracts all groups of people from college kids to local business owners. The tight knit nature of the town is displayed by the unity among the local business owners. Owner Bryson Clevenger has seen this sense of community firsthand.

“There’s enough small businesses here to where you could find your own without downing another one,” Clevenger said. “I’ve got two businesses right beside me that have supported me and I support them. You know the business owners in the town are awesome.”

The hard work and dedication of his employees is also something that Clevenger attributes to the success of this venue.

“The people that you can see behind me make this place special. Honest, you know what I mean, like we put our heart and soul into it and it’s a safe environment. It’s Different,” Clevenger said.

You can find The Social Bar and Grilled Cheese at 6 N. Kanawha Street in Buckhannon.