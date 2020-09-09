Restaurant Road Trip: T&M BBQ Grill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – A newly opened restaurant in Bridgeport offers a little of everything – whether it’s flipped on the grill or cooked in the smoker. T&M BBQ Grill has just recently opened in August 2020 and offers both BBQ and grill items on their menu.

Owner Aimee Gorby explained, “It’s great to be here and we’re offering something different for people to try and we’re at a great location, right along 50.”

Their menu has a variety including brisket and pulled pork, to ribs and chicken, to burgers and steaks, and even catfish.

“One of our most popular items are the platters,” Gorby explained. “We do briskets and pulled pork, we can do brisket and half chickens. On rib days, we can do a brisket and rib platter, pulled pork and rib platters.”

They also offer a variety of homemade sides and sauces. They make 5 different sauces including regular BBQ sauce, a honey sauce, a bourbon sauce which is mixed with Jack Daniels and is their most popular sauce, a Carolina which is a vinegar base, and also an Alabama white sauce which is a mayo and horseradish base. Each sauce can be sampled.

A lot of long hours and hard work goes into their restaurant. “It takes about 14 hours for a brisket, a little bit shorter time for pulled pork and if he does have chicken and wings, we pop those in in the morning and we’ll have them ready by the time we open at 11.”

She also noted that they have to keep an eye on the smoker throughout the night, “You have to tip it and make sure the fire is still going in the smoker, cause if it goes out, the meat’s not going to cook in time. So, it does take a long process for our briskets and pulled pork to cook and it has to maintain very well or it won’t be ready for the next day.”

Since opening Gorby has noted they’ve done really well and been busy, even running out of food on some days. Aimee stated that she is excited to bring the only BBQ and grill combined restaurant to Bridgeport.

“It could be overwhelming at times but the support of the community has really helped us, it pumped us up and got us excited to do this. We’re just happy the community is enjoying it so much.”

T&M BBQ Grill does offer delivery to only other businesses in the Bridgeport area. You can place orders days in advance if you are expecting a big order and they also offer catering options.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m – 9 p.m. and are closed on Sundays. They are located at 795 West Main Street in Bridgeport.