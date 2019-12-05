Restaurant Road Trip: Walzzy’s Hotdogs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Walzzy’s Hot Dogs has been open just for a few months and people in the community are already raving.

Walzzy’s is family-owned and opened September 24. The restaurant served hot dogs, sandwiches, baked goods, fries and so much more; all of which customers think are delicious. Shari Taylor, who’s been in the service industry for 25 years, is a co-owner along with her husband Scott, who is the chef, sister Jerri Walls and nephew Jason Walls.

“For years we’ve talked like ‘someday we’re going to open a restaurant’,” Shari Taylor said. “My nephew contacted me and he said ‘we’re going to go into hot dog business’ and I was like ‘sure’. So he calls me like a week later and he was like ‘are you in’ and the next thing you knew we were signing a lease and opening up a hotdog shop.”

The Walls family are the ones who give the restaurant the name and Jason’s favorite hot dog is now on the menu and it’s called the Walzzy Dog. The Walzzy is topped with chili, American cheese, coleslaw, onions and Walzzy’s powder; which adds a little crunch to each bite. All the items on the menu are recipes developed by the family.

Co-owner Shari Taylor walks you through making a Walzzy Dog

Taylor said her sister came up with the keto option, which is their cabbage bowl, which includes chopped fried cabbage, mixed with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, green onions, crushed red pepper flakes and of course drizzled with Walzzy’s special sauce. Taylor said her sister also developed the chili recipe, which Taylor said she perfected, after multiple attempts at developing a recipe.

Chef Scott Taylor walks you through how he makes the cabbage bowl.

Preston Mattern, a regular, said he’s been going to the restaurant essentially since they opened and that he goes at least three times a week. Mattern said that he works in construction and tries to bring half the crew with him every time he stops by for lunch. He said the owners and staff are like family to him and it’s been home for him since the first time he entered the restaurant.

“You don’t just come here for hotdogs, you come here for an experience, they’re amazing people, little nice well-known shop and a great family to be around,” Mattern said.

Mattern said what keeps him coming back is the positive atmosphere he described and his favorite, the Hangover Dog. The Hangover is topped with chili, bacon, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, Walzzy’s powder and sauce.

An employee makes Mattern’s favorite, the Hangover Dog

Michelle Mouser, a regular and friend of the family, who sits right at the counter, laughing, said the ambiance of the restaurant is one of the things that keeps bringing her back. Mouser said she helped the family during the construction period and that the family and staff work together well as a team, creating a different environment that people want to hang out in.

“It’s excellent there’s stuff that I’ve tried that I didn’t think I would ever try but like the Hangover Dog,” Mouser said. The best is the Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese it is excellent, but I’ve had a lot of it and it’s all very good.”

Mouser’s favorite, by the way, is made with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, dill pickle, and horseradish sauce, grilled on country white bread and coated with Walzzy’s special bloody mary mix. In addition to the regular items, Walzzy’s also offers daily specials, Taylor said like a chicken parmesan sandwich and a Philly cheesesteak among others.

For her addition to the restaurant’s menu, Taylor said she created a hot chocolate bar, for the winter. In addition, she also makes baked goods and said she bakes to relax, so if you ever visit Walzzy’s and see a lot of desserts, just know she has been relaxing.

Taylor’s hot chocolate corner

Taylor said there are five employees who make it all happen, including husband and herself, as well as a couple of family members who help them out part-time. She said the restaurant has been blessed with a wonderful staff.

Taylor said she sometimes has to pinch herself because it doesn’t seem real. She said she wakes up in the morning and it doesn’t feel like she’s going to work because it doesn’t feel like a job.

“It’s just been overwhelming, I cannot, our family has been so blessed with this restaurant, with all the people and the friends we’ve met,” Taylor said.