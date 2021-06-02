Results released for Clarksburg municipal election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The city of Clarksburg has announced the results of the 2021 Municipal Election for city council.

Four city council seats were up for grabs, alongside city council member Jim Malfregeot running for re-election. The results are as follows:

Jim Malfregeot – 644 votes

Tim Gentilozzi – 319 votes

Wayne Worth – 790 votes

Jerry Riffle – 522 votes

Will Hyman – 515 votes

Tracy Brady – 303 votes

Joyce E. Rabanal – 193 votes

Danny Knight – 351 votes

Brett Imperial – 480 votes

Dan Thompson – 345 votes

Andrea Pecora – 423 votes

Two seats were also up for grabs for Water Board. Of those two seats, three candidates are running, of which two are running for re-election. The results are as follows:

Albert Cox – 758 votes

Paul Howe III – 695 votes

Ashley Marinaro – 554 votes

Also announced on Tuesday were the voting results of five referendums such as follows:

Create term limits for city council members serving more than two consecutive terms, or more than four lifetime terms. Yes – The Charter should be amended – 1210 votes

No – The Charter should not be amended – 258 votes Create the ability for voters to initiate ordinances, hold referendums on ordinances and recall council members via petition. Yes – The Charter should be amended – 1129 votes

No – The Charter should not be amended – 333 votes Change the date of municipal elections. The amendment would change the date of the municipal election to the West Virginia Primary election Day, which is currently the second Tuesday in May in even-numbered years. Yes – The Charter should be amended – 980 votes

No – The Charter should not be amended – 474 votes Change the requirements for the scope of duties for the position of Director of Public Works. Yes – The Charter should be amended – 828 votes

No – The Charter should not be amended – 624 votes Change from a seven member council, for which could members elect a mayor to a six member council plus a mayor elected by the public; imposition of term limits; and procedure for vacancies. Yes – The Charter should be amended – 994 votes

No – The Charter should not be amended – 461 votes

You can see the total votes for each candidate here.

Canvassing will take place on Monday, June 7 at 9 a.m.