Ribbon cutting in Fairmont causes Congressman McKinley to pay a visit Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Representative David McKinley, (R) West Virginia, paid a visit to downtown Fairmont for a grand opening of the highly loved Italian place on Adam St., Mama Di Roma’s.

McKinley started his day with the county commission, getting a COVID-19 update for the area. He wanted to focus on how the businesses were doing after the biggest wave of the pandemic, and how they overcame their struggles

“There’s a wholesomeness about West Virginia. Maybe we’re not the most prosperous state in the nation, but we care about each other,” said McKinley. “I want to hear from these shops personally, and see ‘How did you come through?’ and ‘How can we make sure your going to survive?’ I want to be able to lend that hand to them and understand what they need from me to get through this whole thing and be alright.”

Following his meeting with the Marion County Commission, McKinley toured several Main Street Fairmont local businesses led by Executive Director Tim Liebrecht. Following the tour, Marion County officials gathered at the newest addition to Adam St. for a grand opening and ribbon cutting held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so thankful. The people, the people here have made this all so great for us,” said Owner Robert Bahzadi. “We did face many challenges at first. Supplies was the big one, I would travel to Pittsburg then Charleston just to get what we need. Its the people here that love the delicious food that have helped us stay open through this COVID-19.”

Right now, more than ever, McKinley emphasized that towns and cities like Fairmont need to work together to get through this pandemic, because no one will be able to do it alone.

“Things are different in Marion county and in Fairmont, then they are in Chicago and New York. I want to hear how rural America handled itself, because we all know each other here,” said McKinley. “That’s what more places will need to survive the end of this.”

To see a full menu of Mama Di Roma, click here. For the most up to date news from the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, can visit its website.