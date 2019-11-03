Ritchie Co. residents vote to renew school excess levy

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Ritchie County residents went to the polls Saturday to vote on the renewal of the county’s school excess levy.

According to Ritchie County Schools superintendent Jim Brown, the school excess levy passed, with 1,038 voting to renew the levy and 175 voting against it.

The current levy expires in June. The $5.8 million levy voted on Saturday will begin July of 2020 and expire in June 2025.

Brown tells 12 News that he extends his sincere appreciation to voters on behalf of the children of Ritchie County Schools.