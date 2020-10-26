Ritchie County citizens to vote on a bond to rebuild 2 elementary schools

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – Ritchie County citizens will have the chance to vote on a possible school construction bond on Election Day.

The community will be able to vote either for or against a bond that would fund the rebuild of two Ritchie County elementary schools. Creed Collins Elementary School in Pennsboro and Harrisville Elementary School have been a part of the community for decades and require significant repairs.

“Both of our elementary schools are aging out. They’re over 50 years old. The board has tried in the past multiple times to consolidate, and at this time, they’ve listened to the community and the desire to have community schools,” said Ritchie County superintended Jim Brown.

The board of education will fund 21% of the project, the school construction bond will fund 21% of the project, and if the bond passes, a grant will be submitted requesting 65% of the cost to rebuild the two schools. Superintendent Brown said that he is thankful for the chance to complete this project potentially and help students in the area.

“It’s an exciting time, a great opportunity for our school system, and we’re just really hopeful that the community will embrace the projects,” said Brown.

Early voting is happening in West Virginia through October 31, or Ritchie County voters can cast their ballots for or against this bond on November 3.