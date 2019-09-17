Ritchie County High School raises money for Roane County family

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Like many other schools around the state, Ritchie County students were dressed in maroon to honor Alex Miller, who died during the Roane County football game Friday night. Over the weekend, football families in the county decided they wanted to do what they could to help.

“I had a fellow football mom contact me on Facebook, and a couple of us, and said hey, do you guys think this is a good idea? I really feel like we should get together tomorrow and maybe have a prayer circle, something and be able collect donations for the family,” said Angela Trammell, whose son was a Ritchie County football player before graduating.

But what started as a small event quickly grew, bringing football players from five area schools for both a memorial ceremony and a fundraiser, collecting donations from people on the streets of Ellenboro. Ritchie County football player Kayden Procacina said it was the least he could do to come out and help.

“It just felt right, you know? It’s a tragic thing to happen on the field, and as a football player, you know, that’s just a terrible event to happen. I just felt like I owed it to him and his family to be there and collect money and help support them,” said Procacina.

Ritchie County Football coach Rick Haught also came out to the event on Sunday, and he said he was glad to see the breadth of the community that came out to be a part of the event.

“Pretty tough one on that family, so in this situation, the worst thing you can think of is some of the costs that they’ll have, and so hopefully that’ll help that family out some,” Haught said.

Ritchie and Roane won’t meet on the field this year, but Procacina said that was the farthest thing from people’s mind on Sunday afternoon.

“The great thing about Sunday is that it wasn’t about competing on Friday night. It was all about raising money for Alex Miller and his family, so it was really nice,” said Procacina.

The event raised more than $7,000 and donations are still coming into the school. Other donations should be sent to Roane County High School, labeled for the Miller family.