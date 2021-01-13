Ritchie County teachers receive funding for curriculum improvement

HARRISVILLE, W.Va.- Ritchie County teachers have recently received funding from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The O. Eugene and Mary Scott Smith Memorial Fund gives grants to teachers looking to further their educations or to schools seeking projects to improve curriculum for their students.

The fund is named for the Smith family, who were Ritchie County natives and were active in the school system. Three of their eight children eventually became teachers and continued the love of education throughout the community.

“This fund, like many others of the foundation, really enables us to meet current needs while at the same time honoring those people whose names the funds are created in,” said Marian Clowes with the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

Applications for this funding can still be sent in online here, through February 15.