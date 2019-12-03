Rivesville City Council awards 3 citizens for their outstanding work in the town

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – The town of Rivesville has chose three citizens in their community to be rewarded for their outstanding efforts around the town.

The recipients of the awards were chosen because of their efforts of hard work by keeping the neighborhoods safe and for the amount of volunteering they contributed throughout the year.

The Chief of Police, Dr. John McLaughlin, received the employee of the year award and Gary Morris received the citizenship award. The last award handed out was the humanity award that went to Chester Bradley and his dog, Bernie.

“I think all the individuals are very worthy of the awards, and they’ll be very appreciative because I know the citizens are,” said Councilmen Frank Moore.

A major discussion around the town was the award being given to Chester and Bernie. The trial with Winston the dog cast a dark shadow over the town, members of the community thought that it was about time they recognize the dynamic duos courageous behavior in saving the dog.

Members of the Rivesville council said that they will try to carry on a tradition of handing out awards at the end of each year, in the hopes of inspiring this positive behavior and acts of kindness throughout the town all year long.