Rivesville Town Council is looking for new mayor

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – As of Monday June 8, the Mayor of Rivesville has resigned from her position and now council members are looking for her replacement.

Wednesday evening, council members met at the Rivesville Community Building to discuss replacement options.

Yvonne Liberto resigned after two years of being in office, council members say it was due to a personal issue and they already have a candidate in mind.

“We’ll just handle this quickly and get on with the work of the town,” explained council member, Noelle Kolb. “We have a lot of work to do so we’re anxious to keep moving forward.”

Requirements to become mayor include being eighteen years or older, a resident of Rivesville, and having no felonies.