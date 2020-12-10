Road Patrol: 3rd Street off of Route 7 is causing residents to drive into yards

BERTZ, W.Va. – Third street is a state road that sits next to Route 7 in Preston county, where residents explained that they have to drive in each other’s’ yards to avoid potholes.

“We’ve all tried filling in the holes ourselves because the state won’t help,” said resident Rita Shrout. “DOH will not do anything.”

Shrout explained that the potholes are so bad, that her husband purchased a road patch and bagged tar to fill in the smaller holes. She even stated that one of the potholes go from one side of the road to the other.

“My neighbor has a skid square, and he goes around and skids all the loose gravel and puts it back into the hole, Shrout described. “He has a lot of time in doing that with his own equipment to keep our roads from really falling in.”

Neighbors stated they have tried to reach out to the Division of Highways since summer 2019. Shrout said she mainly sees them on the road in the winter when they come to scrape the roads two to three times during that season.

“They always say, well, he’s not available, or I will let somebody know, and we’ll get back in touch with you. well, no one has heard anything from anybody.”

The DOH and this road will not make them give up their home.

“We’re just going to keep doing what we can if we can’t get the state to do anything or the county to do anything,” Shrout stated.