Road Patrol: Aurora Pike repaving causes concerns among residents

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – Aurora Pike is a 10-mile road in Preston County that goes from Aurora to Terra Alta, where only the Terra Alta side is being repaved.

Aurora residents stated that their side of the Pike has not been repaved in about 20 years and they have to continue to drive on an uneven road.

“It is pothole after pothole, after pothole. It is nothing but a bumpy ride all the way out.” Resident, Cara Radford.

Radford also stated that the Division of Highways does come to fill-in their potholes every spring and sometimes in the winter, but never to fully fix the road.

“They patch on top of patches,” explained Radford. “It’s just spruced up in a hole, roll over it, and go on.”

Other residents have said the potholes are so unbearable, that people drive in their neighbor’s yards to avoid the potholes. They also stated the potholes have torn up their tires and the front of their vehicles.

Ron Freeman indicated his jeep received multiple damages in a weeks’ time span from driving on this road.

“Once was close to 3,500 dollars the second time was 500 dollars for a second radiator that got busted out”, explained Freeman. Front end parts and a radiator 4,000 bucks.”

Having multiple damages in such a short time frame has caused Freeman to drive below the speed limit to avoid any more damages.

“They need to fix this up. Will they? I don’t know,” said Freeman.

Aurora homeowners are also frustrated, because they explained that the Fox Run Road and the Terra Alta side of the Pike was repaved about five years ago.

June Sisler stated the DOH has placed their road on a schedule.

“Three Miles every 10 years or something… that is not working. So, they need to reevaluate their situation.”