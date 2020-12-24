Road Patrol: Brown Street

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With snow and ice covering the roads of north-central West Virginia this winter, there could be added hazards on the road.

Brown St. faces a steep hill and is lined with potholes.

However, some roads like Brown Street in Clarksburg already have their fair share of hazards.

Just off Limestone Run Road, Brown Street is narrow and has parking on both sides of the street, making it difficult to avoid the potholes in the middle of the road. Clarksburg resident, Angela Gorbey, has had car troubles due to the rough condition of the roads.

“Twice, I’ve already had to put my car in alignment,” Gorbey explained.

Gorbey’s boyfriend has spent his life in the neighborhood and noted that the roads get more dangerous over time, with little care for repairs. Gorbey said she has reached out to the division of highways and did not receive a straight answer on if there was anything that could be done.

Gorbey was also told her road fell onto the county’s responsibility to fix.

However, upon investigation, 12 News discovered that the road is within the division of highways’ jurisdiction, and there are plans to repave the road in the near future.

No timeline was given for when any work would be done.

“I’d be excited if they came and paved this little road. I mean, it’s just a little road. There’s not much to do anything,” Gorbey said.