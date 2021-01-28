Road Patrol: Cobun Creek Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Cobun Creek Road is a state road that sits right next to I-68 in Monongalia County.

Long-time resident Judy Dalton Saurborn explained that the road starts off a little bumpy, then smooths out for a quarter of a mile, then you run into a few potholes once you come around a curve.





Another resident, Jim Pitcher, stated the Division of Highways keeps promising their going to make repairs to the road but have only filled in a few potholes to the point the road has become a “washboard.”

Pitcher also mentioned they have not resurfaced the road for several years.

“One of the workers told me last summer that this road was in the works to be ground down and then resurfaced, and that’s what it actually needs because it has so many patches on it now that the patches are actually bumpy as the potholes themselves,” said Pitcher.

Pitcher said he will appreciate it if the state DOH will come in and do something to their road.