Road Patrol: Corridor H continues despite pandemic

ELKINS, W.Va. – Corridor H officials said that although winter weather has paused work, for now, the next section of Corridor H is still expected to open next year.

Corridor H officials said that despite the pandemic, much of the work on the road wasn’t stopped through 2020.

Randolph County Development Authority Director Robbie Morris said expanded federal and state funding has helped push the project along. Morris said both contractors and government funding is working well on a project that’s been a long time on the books.

“One of the more difficult parts of discussing Corridor H is the time because it’s already way overdue from when it was initially conceptualized in the late ’60s to where we are now. The time has definitely gotten away on this project,” said Morris.

Morris said changing committee assignments in Congress and the recent announcement of the construction of the Virgin Hyperloop Center in Tucker County have the potential to speed up funding on the remaining sections of the corridor even more.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) also brought up the need for progress on the Corridor H project during the confirmation hearing of Secretary of Transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg, saying:

“I want to talk to you about the completion of the Appalachian Highway Development System that was conceived in the sixties to open up Appalachia. There is one very important project remaining that is very important to my state, Corridor H. It is moving towards completion, but it’s still pretty rugged territory and we need to have that commitment. So, I would like to ask you to work with me to continue this commitment. To see the completion of Corridor H as the last phase of the Appalachian Highway Development System.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia)

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to bring you the latest information on Corridor H and it’s completion.