Road Patrol: Good Hope Pike

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – Good Hope Pike is a state road that sits along Route 19 in Harrison county, where residents explained that the road is experiencing deterioration.

“The sign says one-lane road, but there’s nothing else but a sign, described resident Elaine Daugherty. “It looks like a two-lane road.”

Daughtery said the road begin to cave due to the West Fork River flooding in April of 2018.

“We noticed to road started to slip on the side. The land had slipped, the trees and poles there, the telephone poles had started slipping back into the river.”

Since the flood, residents said the road has been washing away and has become more dangerous to drive on. They also explained that there were barrels in front of the slip, but people kept hitting them and knocking them into the river.

“The state road would come out off and on put them back up, sometimes they will put them all up, sometimes they will put some of them up, but they would always get knocked back down again. Finally, right now, there’s none up.”

Daughtery also stated the Division of Highways had resurfaced Route 19 except for their section. She said the area runs about six to seven miles long, and it looks like a ‘patch quilt.’

Residents are worried that someone will get hurt.

“Fortunately, nobody went in it yet, but it’s a possibility it can happen anytime,” explained Suder. “I just don’t want to see anyone get hurt.”