Road Patrol: Long Run Branch Road

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Outside of Fairmont city limits, in rural Marion County, lies a series of unpaved roads. One of those roads, Long Run Branch Road, is particularly banged up and had seen few improvements done by the state.

The road consists of mainly dirt and a small amount of gravel.

The street is lined with potholes. The sides are muddy and messy. The road itself was supposed to have gravel, but, as residents detailed, that only lasts until the first heavy rain. The onus then had fallen on residents to fix the roads by themselves.

“Everyone in the neighborhood that lives along this road has probably worked on it a time or two, if not more,” said Andrew Fominko, who has lived in the area for the last two years. “There was an 85-year old man out here a week or two ago, working on the road, believe it or not. And that’s just something an 85-year old man just shouldn’t be doing.”

Adding gravel and smoothing out the edges is one thing; moving boulders is another. Rocks jut out into the road, forcing the dirt path to become more narrow than it already is. While easier to avoid when driving slowly, other rocks lay on the road that cars bounce on every time, which could cause real damage to a vehicle’s shocks and tires.

The exposed rock on the left of the road is deceptively tough to drive over.

Fominko said, “You’re constantly bouncing up and down, on a daily basis. So, that’s wear and tear on your vehicle. And I know the state’s not gonna pay to replace those type of things.”

12 News reached out to the Division of Highways for comment but has not heard back.