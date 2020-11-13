Road Patrol: Master Graphics Road

A road sign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Master Graphics Road is not just a road with an unusual name but also a road in poor conditions.

The barely graveled road is narrow, riddled with potholes with standing water in them, and dusty, leaving residents’ cars constantly dirty. Kay Newman has lived on the road for 44 years with her husband, and she said the road has never seen a full repair. A couple of years ago, she said, the road was in such poor shape she called the county to see what could be done. A crew came to fix the road, but they didn’t address any pressing issues, Newman said.

“It’s aggravating,” Newman said. “It is because we pay taxes, where we did pay taxes like everybody else. My other neighbors that work, they pay taxes, and yet — nothing gets done.”

One of the worst cluster of potholes on Master Graphics Rd.

Newman said her biggest concern is for her husband who is elderly and has back problems because:

“If I need an ambulance or something to help me get him off the floor if he should fall I would like to be able to know that I have the security of knowing that they can get down here and back out,” Newman said.

Potholes on the road

Four decades of living on the same road have been good, and they don’t want to move, have a properly maintained road, Newman. And as winter approaches, the concern grows even greater, which is a frightening thought.

“If you don’t have a four-wheel-drive, you can’t get out of here,” Newman said. “I mean, we like it down here, we’ve really enjoyed the years we’ve lived here, but that road is a pain in the ‘you know what.'”