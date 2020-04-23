Road Patrol: Morgantown residents express concern on condition of Farm View Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Farm View Road in Morgantown is falling apart, according to residents. They explained that combating heavy traffic and massive pot holes is a dangerous task that locals face on a daily basis.

“It’s more like an obstacle course,” resident, Calvin Bench described. “Whenever you are driving down this road you have to make sure to dodge plenty of holes but also be in mind of people that are coming the other way because they’re trying to dodge the holes as well and they’ll sometimes come over in your lane.”

State officials have temporarily patched pot holes on Farm View Road throughout the years, but residents stated that the repairs didn’t last long.

“Whenever the weather changes it does break up the road a good bit and the road ends up going back to what it was,” Bench explained.

The road is traveled by those who live in Pinecrest Village as well as Pinnacle Height Apartments, and residents have even been seen making repairs themselves.

Neighbors said the road is too damaged and uneven to continue patching and major work needs to be done to make the road safe again.