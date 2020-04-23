Road Patrol: Morgantown residents express concern on condition of Farm View Road

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Farm View Road in Morgantown is falling apart, according to residents. They explained that combating heavy traffic and massive pot holes is a dangerous task that locals face on a daily basis.

“It’s more like an obstacle course,” resident, Calvin Bench described. “Whenever you are driving down this road you have to make sure to dodge plenty of holes but also be in mind of people that are coming the other way because they’re trying to dodge the holes as well and they’ll sometimes come over in your lane.”

State officials have temporarily patched pot holes on Farm View Road throughout the years, but residents stated that the repairs didn’t last long.

“Whenever the weather changes it does break up the road a good bit and the road ends up going back to what it was,” Bench explained.

The road is traveled by those who live in Pinecrest Village as well as Pinnacle Height Apartments, and residents have even been seen making repairs themselves.

Neighbors said the road is too damaged and uneven to continue patching and major work needs to be done to make the road safe again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories