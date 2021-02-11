Road Patrol: New Randolph County traffic light

BEVERLY, W.Va. -– A new traffic light was installed on Route 250 just outside of downtown Beverly. The light was the final part of a major project in the area.

The project began when AHF Products began an expansion.

The project began when the AHF Products warehouse expanded its doors a few years back. With the expansion came more traffic at the Route 250 intersection from the warehouse’s intersection. To compensate, the West Virginia Division of Highways expanded the road and added the traffic light so that the tractor trailers and trucks that leave the warehouse have enough room and time to turn onto the road and accelerate.

In addition, it is hard to see around the bend of the highway from both the north and southbound directions, so the DOH decided the light was needed.

“Within that, it was determined that a light was, in fact, needed at that side,” said district engineer James Rossi.

The light went into full effect on February 8th.

Other than the warehouse, there are not many other vehicles coming through the intersection, so traffic is normally free-flowing and smooth. To make sure overall traffic is not impacted, especially outside of business hours, the light has a radar system in it to detect when cars come up to it. So, the light sequence can trigger only when needed.

“Through those radars, when vehicles pull in,” Rossi said. “That’s what signals, trips that light sequence. So then, at times of low activity, it will cycle differently than during times of high activity.”