Road Patrol: Pine Grove Road

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va – A road in Barrackville may look like a normal road, until you run into the road caved-in.

Pine Grove Road is a road that resident Anna Myers explained has become worse throughout the years, and feels the Division of Highways is not keeping up with it.

“They’ve patched holes here or there, but they’ve never really fixed the problem,” explained Myers.

Residents stated the last time the DOH came to look at the road was on Tuesday, but before then about a year and a half, to two years ago. People who live in the Barrackville coal camp area use this road as a short cut to get to Mannington and Farmington.

“It takes about 10 minutes or so to get into Farmington. Probably 15 to 20 minutes to get to Mannington,” Myers explained. “If we would go the other way through Barrackville and on new 250 then it was going to take us a little longer.”

With this road becoming worse day by day, residents stated it has affected their traveling. Myers described how when she travels to Mannington it requires more gas when she goes through Barrackville and takes the new 250.

During the summer months before the pandemic, people would come from all over to use Lew W. Hall Field. Myers explained that to her knowledge, none of her neighbors have tried to call the DOH about Pine Grove Road, but feels like now is the time it needs to be addressed.

“People do a lot of walking,” mentioned Myers. “We have people who push their babies around in a stroller they go that way and it’s very dangerous for the people here in our community.”

Myers expressed her concerns about this road and thinks that people should not drive on it until they are able to get it fixed.