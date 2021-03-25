Road Patrol: Pothole Patching

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways District Four currently has several crews working along heavily traveled roads in Harrison County to patch up all issues by the Memorial Day deadline set by Governor Justice.

“They are trying to make sure that there are no dangerous potholes out there that’s going to cause damage to the vehicle and maybe provide a smoother transition for everybody,” said District Four Maintenance Assistant Earl Gaskins.

Many of the potholes along the roads have been caused by the recent change in weather, making this the perfect time of year for a patching project of this size.

“Any time after the wintertime, you’ve got the freeze fall after the winter cycles, which creates the potholes, and then in the spring, it’s one of our biggest focuses-trying to get them corrected,” said Gaskins.





While many projects fix the roads, they don’t always see lasting results. Officials said that they want to focus on doing the best work possible to ensure that the repairs improve road quality for longer periods of time.

“One thing we’re trying to avoid is the old adage of ‘throw and go.’ our guys are instructed to mill the holes or square the holes, make sure they’re applying the proper amount of tack and make sure the potholes are repaired according to the state policy and state specifications,” said Gaskins.

All patching is expected to be completely finished by the end of May. Crews are borrowing new equipment to make sure all holes are patched as quickly and effectively as possible.