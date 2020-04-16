Road Patrol: Rosedale Hill causes concerns among residents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rosedale Hill is a state road in Monongalia County that has raised frustration to residents that live there, leading them to the point of taking measures into their own hands.

Ten homes sit on this hill and most of the residents that live in them are disabled. The hill only has one way in and out. This causes residents to back down, or up it, if another vehicle is on the road at the same time.

Residents explained the last time real work was done to this hill was 10 or 11 years ago. They have since been dealing with the hill caving in, multiple potholes and guardrails falling in.

During the winter, they were told by the DOH to plow the road themselves.

“A couple of the guys go get their four-wheeler and try to plow it so we can get up and down it in the wintertime,” explained resident JoAnn Shafer.

JoAnn Shafer has lived on Rosedale Hill for 11 years. She also has a nephew who is Autistic and has to be frequently transported to the hospital. Her sister-in-law, Sherry Shafer stated that ambulances have a difficult time getting to her home because of the road’s poor condition. One time, she explained, it took the ambulance 20 minutes to just get off the road.

“There is so many potholes on our road, the ambulance has to come to a complete stop when we have to call them to come up because the holes are so deep it shakes their equipment around,” Sherry explained.

In the past, residents like Jeff Sewell have attempted to fix the road themselves, but they were quickly turned down by the state.

“I had a contractor come up, and he was going to pave it,” Sewell stated. He explained that the state told him no because he did not know where the ditching was or if gas or water line was present that that he might be covering up.

Sewell has mailed letters to the governor and to the Division of Highways since 2010. He stated the only responses he receives after mailing and calling in complaints is that they will be put on a list, that it is a “fourth priority road,” meaning that it is not a mail or bus route.

Sherry stated the road is in so poor condition that she and her family have since decided to move.

“We can’t take the chance for an ambulance not to be able to come up here when our son, you know, when we call 911, because it is life or death,” Sherry explained.

Residents also explained that they hope their road can be turned into a county road so it can receive better attention.