Road Patrol: Rosedale Hill residents concern continues

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rosedale Hill is a state road in Monongalia County that we visited a few months ago, and now, residents stated the road is getting worse.

“There has been nothing done to the road at all other than when they graveled the top of it,” said resident Jeff Sewell.

Residents said this road is the only way they can get to and from their homes. They also said the road has holes, ruts that continue to get bigger, and the State Division of Highways has yet to fix it.

“The side of the road is slipping,” explained resident Brian Louk. “It’s starting to cave in and as it is the only way up or down. if that continues to cave in and nothing’s done about it, then you know eventually you may not be able to make it up to your house.”

Resident Sewell stated their road has not been paved in several years.

“What’s happening is then the water is coming off of this hill and it goes down it’s crossing the road, and it’s just eating out the pavement,” said Sewell

Emergency officials have even complained about their vehicles traveling on this road.

“When you come to talk about the medical emergency it takes them twice as long to get up in an area then it should you know could become an issue, life or death or your health,” described Louk.

Louk said the last time he heard from someone at the state division of highways was about a month ago. And they told him they needed to have someone come out to fix the slippage before they could work on anything else.

“Usually, who responds is apparently not the department in charge of heavy equipment and slippage, said Louk. “They say they have to wait for heavy equipment and slippage people responsible for that to look at.”

Residents on Rosedale Hill said they hope something gets done before their road gets any worst.