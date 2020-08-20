Road Patrol: Roundabout under construction to replace intersection in Glenville

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The intersection at the entrance to Glenville State College has been difficult to navigate, so the Division of Highways are hoping a new solution will make it easier to travel.

The solution? Changing the traditional-style intersection to a roundabout. Residents of Fairmont and Morgantown may be used to the feature by now, but it’s a different option for more rural areas like Glenville. DOH staff explained that studies concluded it was the best option for the way the road was situated.

“They looked at several different alternatives to improvements in the intersection, and what they’re looking at is a design that will most efficiently and safely move traffic through the area,” said District 7 Engineer Brian Cooper.

It’s a design that’s becoming more and more common around parts of the country, and also here in West Virginia. But it also requires some big changes. Traffic on Route 33 can’t turn directly into either portion of Glenville State’s campus, and is diverted through town.

Cooper hopes that the slowdown will pay off when cars use the new pattern.

“Traffic continues to move. It’s slow and steady movement. Everybody makes right turns, which eliminates any conflict with left-turning traffic. Studies have shown that you have fewer accidents in roundabout intersections compared to traditional ones,” Cooper explained.

It’s a project that won’t be done anytime soon. Although, crews are on schedule right now and the roundabout is not expected to be complete until June 2021. The DOH hopes to get a start on the project now, while the weather is still good.

“Short term goal is to complete the grading here and be able to get the base layer of asphalt down prior to winter so we can at least maintain two lanes of traffic on 33 through the winter and then come back in the spring and wrap things up and finish it,” said Cooper.