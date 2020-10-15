Road Patrol: Saltwell Bridge

SALTWELL, W.Va.- The Saltwell Bridge construction project in Harrison County is currently undergoing several repairs to make traveling easier and safer for drivers.

“Replace bolts, do some cleaning, do painting, and then place a new deck, and I believe we did a little bit of widening on this one as well,” said West Virginia Division of Highways Construction Engineer Jason Nelson.

Engineers said that the bridge’s widening was one of the most necessary parts of this project because of previous traffic issues.

“There are two stoplights pretty close to each other that control the on and off-ramps to the northbound and southbound 79. There were some adjustments needed to help traffic flow better through both of those intersections,” said Nelson.

Drivers should expect delays for a few more days, but officials have said that construction is in its final stages.

“There are going to be some intermittent closures just due to final cleanup of the project, some final markings that have to be placed,” said Nelson.

Work is expected to be finished by the end of the week.