Road Patrol: Saltwell Road bridge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In a study done earlier this year, West Virginia ranked second in states with the worst bridge conditions.

Nearly 20 percent of West Virginia bridges are considered structurally deficient, and the construction on Saltwell bridge aims to strengthen one of those bridges.

The construction will add strength to the bridge as well as widening it out another 15 feet so that more lanes can be added to the bridge. An additional turning lane is expected to be added in the first phase.

Construction on the Saltwell Rd. bridge has been ongoing since April, and was supposed to end this past fall, but Jared Ford, Project Superintendent said phase one probably won’t end until early summer. The reason is because of a mix up where beams that were supposed to go in the bridge were made too short, and pushed construction time back.

Meanwhile, people who pass the bridge complain about the many potholes on the road. The problem, Ford says, is that the state patches the potholes with asphalt, and it washes away in the rain.

“The potholes are so bad. I mean, the state comes out and patches them weekly, and they just kind of blow right out, so it is a problem and it’s going to be a problem until the weather gets a little better,” said Ford.

Ford said that he thinks the pothole problem should be fixed after phase one of the bridge construction is complete.