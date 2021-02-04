Road Patrol: Spruce Street

Visible cracks on Spruce St.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Spruce St. is a busy one way street in the heart of downtown Morgantown that could use a lot of work.

“There’s certainly been some deterioration,” Neil Leftwich said. “And driving a smaller car, like I do, sometimes I really feel the potholes in a might way whenever I go over them.”

Leftwich is the pastor of Spruce Street United Methodist Church, so he is very accustomed to using the road.

He said several times he has seen road crews on Spruce working on different things, but there hasn’t been a significant improvement made. Instead, the road work creates confusion because there are often lane closures.

This, he said, not only throws him off but also his congregants.

“I think the biggest complaint is folks never really know what’s going on as far as lane closures,” he said. “And folks will drive up Spruce St., and of course it’s a one way, but there have been some folks who have shared with me that they never know what to expect as far as what’s going to be open.”

In front of the Spruce St. UMC

Confusion about how to use a street that is already in poor shape is obviously problematic. However, Leftwich said he wouldn’t go as far as calling it frustrating.

“I think folks just wonder about the rhyme and reason of it more than anything else,” he said.

Spruce St.

Leftwich said as long as progress is being made, he and his congregation will be happy.

The pastor said he thinks road crews work hard and have a lot to deal with, but any improvements to Spruce St. would be much appreciated.

“I can speak on behalf of some folks that have specifically communicated to me that they would like to be able to see some progress and some improvements on the road,” Leftwich said. “I know it’s a big job with all the roads and the weather conditions. I know that it is a challenging job, but I think folks would just like to see some improvements.”