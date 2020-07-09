Road Patrol: Stone Hollow Road

TUNNELTON, W.Va. – Stone Hollow Road is a state road located in the Fellowsville area in Preston County that residents are calling a nightmare.

“I’m not sure if we have a road anymore it’s just bits and pieces here and there. It’s just unreal how bad they have let it go,” resident Maria Moreland detailed.

Other residents explained how they only have about 12 inches of road and a six-inch cut off on both sides that is filled with dirt. This road has caused multiple damages to cars and prevented a hearse to get through it.

“We had a neighbor die and the neighbor called the state road and asked them to put a little gravel on for them because they have a family plot they had started and they need to get the hearse in and out of this road,” explained resident Patricia Cathell.

Cathell said that the state refused to come up, and told them that they were unable to give any gravel. So the resident went to buy gravel and spread it themselves with their tractor, so that the hearse could get in and out easily.

According to residents, Preston County Commissioner Samantha Stone brought a representative from Charleston on this road to show how bad the road actually is.

“He thought it was deplorable,” said Cathell. “He went back and reported to Charleston and we were supposed to be a high priority after that. Well 30 days or so I believe he was let go and we did not get anything done.”

Cathell also stated the governor was supposed to ride down some Preston County roads as well.

“I guess they thought, hey he might come up to Stone Hollow and it looks so bad we better do something right away,” exclaimed Cathell. “Well they filled up some of the road with gravel. The governor didn’t come up this road, so the gravel stone come out of the holes of course.”

Residents stated real work hasn’t been done to this road in nearly 15-20 years, besides ditches being cleaned and potholes being filled with gravel.

“They have promised this year were on the schedule. Were on the schedule to be in October to December that they’re going to open our ditches and fill our potholes,” Cathell stated.

“Were just asking to bring it back to our old chip and tar road. And just maintain it,” exclaimed Moreland.