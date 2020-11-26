Road Patrol: Tunnelton Underpass

TUNNELTON, W.Va. – Barry and Connie Sue Adkins went for a ride two weeks ago on their motorcycle; little did they know that would be the last ride for a while. While pulling out of the underpass in Tunnelton, an uneven sewage system and a fast oncoming car left them with no oil cap and a $4,000 bill.

“You feel like you ought to be able to depend upon safe roads to ride on. You don’t have to worry about destroying your motorcycle, or having an accident, and causing some serious injuries to people,” said Barry.

Escaping injury this time, the Adkins want something to be done about the uneven brick and gravel road that is filled with large holes.

“This underpass is used extensively. I also drive an ambulance for camp ambulance in Kingwood,” Barry said. “We have to go out this way to pick people up, and you can’t make any time at all. You have to just crawl through here.”

Barry said the problem is no one is taking ownership of the underpass to fix it. The Adkins have called the division of highways several times, but he said they have only reached a voicemail.

