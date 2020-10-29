Road Patrol: Work nears completion on Pike Street bridge in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Traffic on Pike Street in Clarksburg has been diverted for more than a year now while crews worked to replace a bridge just east of downtown.

DOH officials said the project took longer than anticipated after crews realized the entire bridge structure would need to be replaced.

Construction Engineer Jason Nelson explained that the new bridge is being built to last for some time, so people shouldn’t have to deal with similar work for decades to come.

“We are hopeful that we won’t have to back in there again to do any substantial work for that 30, 40, 50-year period,” said Nelson.

Nelson stated that as long as the weather cooperates, he expects to see the work done and the bridge reopened by the middle of November.