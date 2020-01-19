Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts “Band Together for Vets” benefit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center and VFW Post 573 partnered together presenting “Band Together for Vets”, a battle-of-the-bands benefit concert Saturday night.

Music featured blues, rock, and country artists, performing for those in attendance. The VFW Post 573 has been a serving the community since 1920. VFW Post 573 turned 99 years old this past year and needed extensive maintenance including a new roof and heating system and took an $80,000 loan out to preserve the building.

“Just basically raising funds to preserve our building. The building was starting to get into bad shape. So, that is what we decided we needed to do some things, and we needed the roof which is a big expense, and the heaters. So, we should be pretty good, and that is what part of this is about to pay that loan that we took to do those repairs,” said Fred Richards, VFW 537 Quartermaster.

Many said the post serves as a home to many of the veterans who need established community support upon their return home after their time of service.