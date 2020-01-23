Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts Harrison County teacher conference

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Teachers from all over Harrison County gathered in Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to discuss ways of improving teaching techniques.

Mary Ellen Ledbetter spoke to the teachers about different ways that they can help students expand their thought process and elaborate their writing skills.

English and reading is used in every subject in school, and everyone learns in different ways and at different paces. Ledbetter emphasized the importance of teaching young children the tactics and proper ways to write essays, so it will stick with them throughout college.

Vicky Elam is an English teacher from Evolution High School and she explained that her favorite part was bouncing ideas off of all the other teachers in the county that she doesn’t work with on a daily basis.

“It is really good instruction, and were always looking for ways to better and to improve, because students change,” said Elam. “We have new students every grading period, and we want to address them all the best way we can.”

One of the things that she stressed the most was, to encourage students when they do complete a skill correctly with a smiley face, or gold mark; to make sure they understand clearly the difference between correct and incorrect essay writing, will stick with them in the long run.