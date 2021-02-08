Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center included in a national case study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local landmark was recently included in a case study about tax credits.

The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center was a part of the National Parks Service’s study published in November 2020 on Federal Historic Preservation Tax incentives and how much they generated during 2019.

The famous Clarksburg theater is often known for drawing in guests from many areas, generating plenty of tax revenue for the city, and providing economic development for the county.

“The report outlines that we were able to have about 120,000 through our doors every year pre-pandemic. Of course, this year has been a little bit tough, but we expect to get back to those levels and exceed those levels in future years to come,” said Robinson Grand director Ryan Tolley.

In total, the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives Program provided more than $12 billion in goods and services to the country throughout the 2019 fiscal year.