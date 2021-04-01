Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center welcomes audience for first time since start of pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. — The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center welcomed 200 audience members for the first live performance at the venue in over a year. The crowd was treated to a local music act, followed by the Fearless Fools, a local improv comedy group.

The Fools act out a sketch.

It was clear that West Virginians had been itching to get back to the theater. From the start of the show, the audience was engaged, shouting out suggestions for each sketch the comics then had to act out.

Some audience members were even brought up on stage, albeit distanced from the performers, to help aid in the act.

“We’ve been steadily ramping up to this,” said Emily Moore, manager of sales and marketing at the Robinson Grand. “Coming off of our virtual Ghostlight series, this is an exciting way to open up our doors. We’re utilizing local musicians and a local theater company. So it’s a great way to start.”

Moore said the theater was methodical in its approach to letting audience members in. Attendance was capped at about 20% capacity of the 1,000-seat theater.

Each party was seated with the proper distance from the next — three seats apart horizontally, one vertically — to ensure everyone could comfortably enjoy the show within West Virginia’s COVID guidelines.

Moore hoped that Thursday’s show would set the tone moving forward and would help pave the way to host more shows with larger crowds moving forward.