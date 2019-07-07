Rock and Roll Tribute concert honors Fairmont native

FAIRMONT, W.V.a. – Palatine Park hosted a tribute to the father of rock and roll, Fairmont native, Johnnie Johnson.

With special performances by, Triple Threat, Bugsy Cline, and Emmy award winning, Kentucky Headhunters

“Johnnie Johnson is one of the founding fathers of rock and roll and has been proclaimed the founding father of rock and roll at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. We’re proud of the heritage and to have Johnnie from Fairmont and to be able to celebrate that,” said John Provins, event coordinator for Marion County Parks and Recreation.

According to Marion County officials, this is the first Father of Rock and Roll Tribute but not the last. The public can expect this celebration to continue for years to come.