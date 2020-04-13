Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to conduct study using smart rings, to diagnose COVID-19 before symptoms appear

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI), WVU Medicine and smart ring maker Oura Health are conducting a national study designed to advance early detection of COVID-19 virus symptoms and contagiousness by using a smart ring device.

Right now the study is in its first phase, and rings are being tested on frontline healthcare workers, like doctors, nurses, and clinicians, who are treating COVID-19 patients. This is according to Dr. Ali Rezai, RNI’s Executive Chair, who said they started the study in mid-March and are using technologies and research they already had in place, to treat addiction and chronic pain, in order to diagnose COVID-19.

Rezai said how the device works is it works in tandem with a RNI developed smartphone app to monitor the body. The ring will measure physical changes like increased body temperature but also psychological, cognitive function, and behavioral biometrics all to determine if someone may have the virus.

“These are individuals, healthcare workers, the frontline, with exposure and the goal of the study is to be able to predict if somebody is going to become contagious before they actually get the first symptoms,” Rezai said. “Meaning that typically people are contagious with the virus and they’re in an asymptomatic state for 2-3 days before they feel the first symptoms and have a fever or muscle aches, or other symptoms of having a COVID infection.”

Leslie Crossley, registered nurse, sizes providers in the WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Medical Intensive Care Unit for their Oura Rings.

Courtesy of: RNI

If all goes well, the smart ring should be able to detect the presence of the virus in those first 2-3 days limiting the exposure risk and allowing the person to get treatment sooner, Rezai said. As of now, they can detect the virus 24 hours before symptoms becuase of the initial framework they have established with their prior works treating addiciton, chronic pain and Alzheimer’s.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 healthcare workers who are participating in the study and 200 of them are in West Virginia, Rezai said. It is still unclear when the smart ring study will be complete, however, the more people who participate the more they can learn and sooner they can move to the next phase and truly help all healthcare workers and everyone else.

“I think it’s important that we leverage technology as much as we can to help people and healthcare workers were the initial population that we looked at because they’re under tremendous stress and anxiety about exposure to the COVID-19 virus,” Rezai said. “And there’s no treatment, no vaccine for a cure and we have a limited supply of personal protective equipment and people, healthcare workers, have a lot of anxiety about lack of sleep, lack of resilience and reserve and they can be compromised.”

Healthcare providers in the WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Emergency Department receive their digital PPE from RNI team members.

Courtesy of: RNI

Naturally, after testing the ‘digital PPE‘, as the ring is known, on healthcare workers, they can move it to the public, which is the whole goal of this study, Rezai said. The goal is to make the technology available to everyone, especially EMS and National Guard who are also on the frontline of this battle but also the average citizen in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We’re enthusiastic and our goal is to provide better ways for West Virginians and others to be dealing with the COVID crisis,” Rezai said.