Ron Watson attends his bittersweet final meeting as Harrison County Commission President

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- After nearly two decades of serving, Harrison County Commission president Ron Watson attended his last meeting on Wednesday morning.

Watson was first elected as a county commissioner 18 years ago and served three terms before being defeated in the June primary election by Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas. After the meeting, Watson had a few parting words for the community and everyone who supported his career as a county commissioner.

“I never forgot that it is you who owns government, and as elected officials, we work for you. From the Watson family, we wish everyone a safe and blessed Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year,” said Watson to all the people attending the meeting both in person and via Zoom.

Watson’s last day of service will be December 30.

