Rosenbaum Family House hosts “Run Santa Run” 5K

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.-The Rosenbaum Family House in Morgantown hosted its first ‘Run Santa Run’ 5K on Sunday to kick off the holiday season.

Runners were encouraged to dress in festive attire and received gift bags including holiday themed hats and t-shirts for finishing.

The Rosenbaum Family House provides WVU Medicine patients and their families with affordable housing while receiving care.

“We only charge 25 dollars a day to stay here at the house and the reason we’re able to keep our cost that low is because of generous donations we’ve received, and all the money that our sponsors provided us today is going to help with that,” said Pam Shriver with the Rosenbaum House.

“It’s so important for us to support the Rosenbaum Family House. It’s just a really fun event for Morgantown. We’ve never had a Santa run here before. We have 330 to 350 people registered,” said Colleen Sybert with WVU Medicine.

A portion of the event’s proceeds are being donated to the Rosenbaum House.

