Rotary chapter organizes parade for St. Joseph’s Hospital staff

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur took time Tuesday morning to organize a show of thanks to local hospital staff.

Members of the club partnered with businesses and other members of the community to organize a drive-by parade for staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

Hospital staff, all with proper face protection, gathered outside where a line of the community thanked them for their work during the pandemic.

“It just makes us feel really good. This has been a really stressful time for us here, getting prepared and then waiting and dealing with the fact that we don’t know when or if,” said St. Joe’s President Skip Gjolberg.

Organizers with the Rotary Club said they wanted to find a way to thank the hospital staff that would be meaningful and helpful.

“Just say thank you, and let people know that they’re appreciated and they’re work’s appreciated. We just need to do that,” said Dan Martin, Rotary chapter president.

The club also worked with local businesses to provide a pepperoni roll lunch for workers at St. Joe’s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories