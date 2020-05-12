Rotary chapter organizes parade for St. Joseph’s Hospital staff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur took time Tuesday morning to organize a show of thanks to local hospital staff.

Members of the club partnered with businesses and other members of the community to organize a drive-by parade for staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

Hospital staff, all with proper face protection, gathered outside where a line of the community thanked them for their work during the pandemic.

“It just makes us feel really good. This has been a really stressful time for us here, getting prepared and then waiting and dealing with the fact that we don’t know when or if,” said St. Joe’s President Skip Gjolberg.

Organizers with the Rotary Club said they wanted to find a way to thank the hospital staff that would be meaningful and helpful.

“Just say thank you, and let people know that they’re appreciated and they’re work’s appreciated. We just need to do that,” said Dan Martin, Rotary chapter president.

The club also worked with local businesses to provide a pepperoni roll lunch for workers at St. Joe’s.