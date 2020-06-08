Ruby Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and staff participate in White Coats for Black Lives

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Protests and demonstrations due to police brutality have continued throughout the past week across the nation, including here in North Central West Virginia.

Nearly 500 doctors, nurses and staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital participated in the nationwide White Coats For Black Lives peaceful protest early Monday in front of Milan Puskar Stadium, in Morgantown.

The group knelt for eight minutes and 45 seconds, which is how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the throat of George Floyd, causing him to lose his life.

Organizers explained that the demonstration was a way to show support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As health care providers, we advocate for lives and we want to show just a moment of silence in order to bring attention to how easy a life is lost,” organizer Jennifer Knight Davis explained.

Afterwards, the group marched as one back to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories