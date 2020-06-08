Ruby Memorial Hospital doctors, nurses and staff participate in White Coats for Black Lives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Protests and demonstrations due to police brutality have continued throughout the past week across the nation, including here in North Central West Virginia.

Nearly 500 doctors, nurses and staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital participated in the nationwide White Coats For Black Lives peaceful protest early Monday in front of Milan Puskar Stadium, in Morgantown.

The group knelt for eight minutes and 45 seconds, which is how long former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the throat of George Floyd, causing him to lose his life.

Organizers explained that the demonstration was a way to show support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

“As health care providers, we advocate for lives and we want to show just a moment of silence in order to bring attention to how easy a life is lost,” organizer Jennifer Knight Davis explained.

Afterwards, the group marched as one back to the hospital.