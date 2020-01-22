Ruby Memorial Hospital goes red for women’s heart health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The front stairway in the lobby of Ruby Memorial Hospital was covered in red, Wednesday afternoon.

The American Heart Association held its annual, “Go Red for Women,” photo shoot at the hospital. Community members from the area posing for the picture included medical personnel from local hospitals, business leaders and a many survivors.

The Go Red for Women campaign is designed to bring awareness about heart disease in women. AHA Development Director Ryan Jerico, said that promoting the campaign helps to raise awareness.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women and women have the most to lose. So we push the wear red campaign, the red dress campaign very hard throughout the month of February and this is just a great way to kick it off,” Jerico explained. “We’ll take the photographs taken today, we’ll put them on a billboard all over town and we’ve got some great folks here at WVU and throughout the community that are extremely helpful with what we do.”

The photo shoot today is promoting the first Friday of February as being wear red day.