Ruby Memorial’s Nurse Residency Program earns accreditation from American Nurses Credentialing Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital Nurse Residency Program has achieved accreditation with distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

Lya Stroupe, the Transition to Practice Program Director, said this is the second time Ruby has been accredited with distinction, which is a great recognition. Stroupe said the program is specifically for graduate nurses who have just completed an associate’s degree nursing program or a bachelor’s degree nursing program, and it’s for teaching the new nurses throughout their first year of employment at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

“I just think this program — the transition to practice program, our nurse residency program, at WVU Hospital — I think we’re building a reputation of excellence,” Stroupe said. “I think we give our graduate nurses a foundation for skills, tasks, and professional development, as well as support and our program, aims to shape the future of our nurses and the nursing profession.”

Stroupe said Ruby was the 15th nurse residency program in the nation to receive the ANCC accreditation. She said it’s good for four years, and the hospital will plan and be ready for their next accreditation. For now, she said, the hospital is just happy to be reaccredited.

“To be reaccredited means we raised the bar, and we’ve passed the test, and it feels great,” Stroupe said.