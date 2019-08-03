“Run for Recovery” 5k helps Union Mission

FAIRMONT, W.Va.-Men, women and children participated in either a 5k run or a 2k walk, Saturday. All registration fees went towards the mission to help provide resources for those struggling with poverty and addiction.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know much about the Union Mission, but after figuring out exactly what they do and who they help, you know, I figured that it would be a good cause to come out to support,” said runner Sean Walters.

Union Mission has been providing food and shelter since 1937 and has recently expanded to include more programs focused on recovery.

“It helps men and women that have addictions or are homeless. A lot of people don’t understand that homeless people need to recover,” said executive director George Batten.

Runners say they were happy to be able to do what they could to raise awareness to these issues.

“It is a Christ-centered and gospel-centered organization that revolves around supporting the community through outreach, through the homeless, serving the homeless, serving the community in any way they can whether it’s overdoses or drug addiction,” said Walters.

For more information on how to donate to the Union Mission of Fairmont, visit wvrm.org.