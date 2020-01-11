Runners gather for 15th Annual Run to Read Half Marathon

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – More than 100 people gathered at Prickett’s Fort State Park in Fairmont for the 15th Annual Run to Read Half Marathon Saturday afternoon.

The course traveled through the rail trail, where runners were met with twists and turns along the way.

Preregistered runners received a long sleeve shirt and a finisher’s medal. Refreshments were also available for participants and their families after the race.

All proceeds from the event went to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County. Which works to combat illiteracy in the area by providing free tutoring to adults and children in basic reading, math, English as a second language and GED preparation.

According to the West Virginia Library Commission, 20 percent of the adult population in West Virginia are low level readers.

Percentages from the map above represent county residents who have difficulty reading beyond a fourth grade level. These adults find it difficult to read basic information like road signs, job applications, newspaper articles and food or medicine labels.

Those who are interested in learning more about combating illiteracy in the state, can do so by clicking here.

