Salem Apple Butter Festival 2019 concludes

SALEM, W.Va.-The Salem Apple Butter Festival concluded on Sunday with more festivities.

The festival includes food trucks, craft vendors, and firework shows, in addition to different live performances each day.

Festival chairman Gary Martin says he is happy that families continued to come out to participate despite the weather.

“It’s just a good old homecoming event. They come out and meet family and friends that they haven’t seen. They come every year just to get together,” said Martin.

The Apple Butter Festival has been held for 33 years in Salem.

